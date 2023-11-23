Liquor store near Idgah: HC dismisses PIL

Bengaluru, Nov 23 (PTI) The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation seeking cancellation of the license granted to a bar and restaurant that was allegedly at a distance of less than 100 metres from an 'Idgah' where Muslim community worshipped.

Advertisment

The PIL claimed that the liquor shop in Hussain Pura village of Pavagada taluk of Tumakuru district violated the rules that liquor shops should not be within 100 metres from places of worship.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit said the petition did not provide comprehensive information on the situation.

The bench said such “half-baked applications” in the name of public interest cannot be entertained.

Advertisment

"In so far as the first rider submitted by the petitioners that the licensed premises is within the distance of 100 metres from a religious place namely 'Idgah', there is absolutely no material placed on record in the form of any survey conducted by any authorised department or agency.” The court was also surprised to find that none of the petitioners practised the Islamic faith.

"Copy of the representation shows that none of the representatives is also following Muslim religion so as to raise any grievance of that nature,” it noted.

Dismissing the PIL, the HC said, "there is no material coming forth to show that the issue of shifting was considered at the level of some competent authority and that competent authority recorded its opinion for shifting." PTI COR RS ROH