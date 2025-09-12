Liquor worth over Rs 1 cr on way to Bihar seized in Jharkhand's Simdega, truck driver held

Simdega (Jharkhand) Sep 12 (PTI) Police seized illegal liquor worth over Rs 1 crore from a truck which was on way to Bihar and arrested its driver in Jharkhand’s Simdega district on Friday, officials said.

The truck, carrying the consignment from Punjab to Bihar via Rourkela and Simdega, was intercepted near the police camp in Biru on the Ranchi-Rourkela main road, Simdega SP M Arshi said.

Arshi said, "Acting on a tip-off about illegal liquor being transported from Punjab to Patna via Rourkela and Simdega, police intercepted the vehicle near police camp in Biru on the Ranchi-Rourkela main road. While the helper fled, driver Ginder Singh was arrested", he told reporters.

The driver hails from Nidhanwala village, under Sadar police station in Moga district of Punjab.

"Upon searching the vehicle, 40,052 bottles in 1,115 cases were recovered. The estimated value of the liquor is estimated to be over Rs 1 crore," he added. COR PTI RPS RPS MNB