Liquor worth over Rs 42 cr seized along Gujarat borders in two years, govt informs assembly

Ahmedabad, Mar 9 (PTI) Liquor worth more than Rs 42 crore was seized from checkposts along Gujarat's borders with Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in the past two years, the state government informed the assembly on Monday.

Gujarat is a dry state where prohibition is in force.

Replying to a question by Congress MLA Imran Khedawala, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who handles the Home portfolio, said 10,49,855 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 38.89 crore and 1,59,265 bottles of beer worth Rs 3.33 crore were seized in a two-year period ending January 25.

The seizures were made at checkposts located along the borders with Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which are often used for smuggling liquor into Gujarat, Sanghavi said in his written reply, adding that 1,018 accused persons have been arrested so far and 141 are absconding.

Replying to a question raised by AAP MLA Gopal Italia, Sanghavi said more than 32,000 of cases have been registered against people found consuming liquor without permit in Ahmedabad and Vadodara districts over the past two years.

According to the data shared in the Assembly, 17,311 cases were registered against persons found consuming liquor without permit in Ahmedabad district, while 15,154 such cases were recorded in Vadodara district as of December 31, 2025.

The minister said the police have also taken various preventive measures against those supplying liquor to such consumers. These include increased patrolling in areas where people are repeatedly found consuming liquor, as well as prohibition drives conducted at the city, district and state levels.

Sanghavi said individuals frequently involved in illegal liquor activities are declared as "listed bootleggers", after which periodic raids are carried out against them.

If such persons continue to indulge in prohibition-related offences, strict measures such as cases under prohibition provisions, externment and action under Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act are initiated against them, he added.

Separate cases are also registered against those found supplying or manufacturing liquor illegally, Sanghavi told the assembly. PTI PJT PD BNM