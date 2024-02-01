Liquor worth Rs 1 crore seized in Maharashtra, was to be sold only in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman

Thane/Palghar, Feb 1 (PTI) The Maharashtra excise department has seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth nearly Rs 1 crore that was meant to be sold only in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman, officials said on Thursday.

A flying squad of the department intercepted two trucks on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Charoti and seized a total of 723 boxes of IMFL. The trucks were travelling towards Mumbai, the department said in a media release.

The liquor, worth Rs 1.04 crore, was intended for sale exclusively in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman, said Vijay Thorat, excise inspector (flying squad) in the release.

Three persons, including the drivers of the trucks, have been arrested, it added. PTI COR NR