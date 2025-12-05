Liquor worth Rs 10.17 lakh seized in Palghar; one held

Palghar, Dec 5 (PTI) The police have seized liquor worth Rs 10.17 lakh transported illegally from Daman and arrested one person in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Manor police station intercepted a tempo on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh said.

The team found Daman-manufactured liquor worth Rs 10.17 lakh, banned in Maharashtra, he said.

"A detailed inquiry revealed that the consignment had been loaded by one Amit Kumar Shukla Pandit, Gorab Gosale Monu, and Suraj Chaubey, whose full details are yet to be confirmed. The accused had instructed the driver, Kishore Bhika Baviskar, to deliver the goods to Dhule," he said.

A case has been registered at Manor police station under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, and the driver has been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused, the official said. PTI COR ARU