Liquor worth Rs 2 crore seized in Rajasthan; 2 arrested

Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) Liquor worth around Rs 2 crore, allegedly being smuggled from Punjab to Gujarat under paddy straw in a truck, was seized in Hanumangarh district, police said on Tuesday.

The seizure was made by a team from Pilibanga Police Station which intercepted a trailer truck near Jakharwali rest area on the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway following a tip-off, Superintendent of Police Harishankar said.

During inspection, 943 cartons containing 11,316 bottles of liquor of different brands, including Royal Stag, All Seasons, and Royal Challenge, were found hidden under sacks of stubble.

Two men, Kesharam Jat, 22, and Bankaram Jat, 30, both residents of Bijarad area in Barmer district were arrested in connection with the alleged smuggling, police said. PTI AG VN VN