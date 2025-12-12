Liquor worth Rs 28.55 lakh, banned for sale in Maharashtra, seized in Nashik

Nashik, Dec 12 (PTI) Police in Nashik district have seized liquor worth Rs 28.55 lakh that was not meant to be sold in Maharashtra, officials have said.

One person has been detained in connection with the seizure made near Peth town on Thursday, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a truck near the beginning of the Kotambi Ghat. While the driver claimed that there was nothing in the vehicle, police discovered a compartment containing bottles of India Made Foreign Liquor worth Rs 28.55 lakh, an official said.

He said the alcohol, manufactured in Diu-Daman and banned for sale in Maharashtra, was confiscated and the driver taken into custody. PTI COR NR