Liquor worth Rs 32.5 cr sold in Bhubaneswar during last week of 2025

Bhubaneswar, Jan 1 (PTI) Alcoholic drinks including India made foreign liquor (IMFL), beer and country-made liquor worth Rs 32.55 crore were consumed in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar during the last week of 2025, officials said on Thursday.

They said that 2.80 lakh litres of IMFL worth Rs 28.04 crore, 1.78 lakh litres of beer (Rs 3.56 crore) and 2.35 lakh litres of country liquor (Rs 94.20 lakh) were sold in the city between December 25 and December 31, 2025.

Meanwhile, the enforcement teams of the Excise Department have seized contraband valued at Rs 2.7 crore on December 31 and January 1.

The Excise Department has registered 269 cases on Wednesday and 280 cases on Thursday.

According to official figures, 95 people were arrested during the enforcement operations during the two days. PTI BBM NN