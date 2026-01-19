Liquor worth Rs 75 lakh seized from truck in UP's Ballia, one held

Ballia (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district seized 9,086 litres of illicit liquor worth about Rs 75 lakh from a truck heading towards Bihar and arrested a liquor smuggler, officials said on Monday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Rakesh Kumar Singh said the seizure was made on Sunday by Narhi police following a tip-off that a truck carrying a large consignment of liquor was moving from Ghazipur towards Bihar via the Purvanchal Expressway.

Acting on the information, a police team chased the vehicle and intercepted it near the Sohawn petrol pump, he said.

The arrested accused was identified as Achla Ram (27), a resident of Mithi Beri, Goliya Jaitmal village in Barmer district of Rajasthan.

Singh said the truck was found carrying 9,086.4 litres of liquor valued at around Rs 75 lakh.

Police also recovered 110 bundles of egg cartons from the vehicle, allegedly used to conceal the consignment.

A case has been registered at Narhi police station under provisions of the Excise Act, and further legal proceedings are underway, the officer added.