Liquor worth Rs 9.28 lakh seized from tempo in Palghar

Palghar, Feb 7 (PTI) Liquor worth Rs 9.28 lakh was seized from a tempo transporting medicines in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Palghar police intercepted a tempo on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Talasari on Thursday and found the contraband, Deputy Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh said.

He said that the tempo driver, Shivendrakumar Lalbabu Thakur (41), claimed he was transporting medicines from a pharmaceutical firm and produced a bill. The team, however, found the contraband concealed in the stock.

The seized liquor is worth Rs 9.28 lakh, the official stated, adding that a case has been registered against the accused under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.