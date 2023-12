List of 49 Lok Sabha MPs suspended from House

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) As many as 49 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended from the House for disrupting proceedings on Tuesday.

The MPs are: Congress: Shashi Tharoor Manish Tewari Karti Chidambaram V. Vaithilingam Gurjeet Singh Aujla Saptagiri Ulaka Adoor Prakash Pradyut Bordoloi Geeta Koda Francisco Sardinha Jyotsna Mahant A Chellakumar Ravneet Bittu K. Sudhakaran Muhammad Sadiq M. K. Vishnu Prasad Jasbir Singh Gill Pratibha Singh National Conference: Farooq Abdullah Hasnain Masoodi Samajwadi Party: Dimple Yadav ST Hasan NCP: Supriya Sule PP Mohammed Faizal Amol Kolhe IUML: Abdul Samadani JDU: Giridhari Yadav Rajiv Ranjan Singh Santosh Kumar Dulal Chandra Goswami Dinesh Yadav Mahabali Singh Sunil Kumar Chandeshwar Prasad, Alok Kumar Suman Dileshwar Kamait DMK: S. Jagathrakshakan SR Parthiban A Ganeshamurthi P Velusamy DNV Senthil Kumar Dhanush M Kumar TMC: Mala Roy Sudip Bandyopadhyay Khalil Ur Rahaman Sajda Ahmed AAP: Sushil Kumar Rinku Danish Ali (suspended from BSP) Thol. Thirumavalavan of VCK NSD