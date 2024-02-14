List of Congress candidates for LS polls in Karnataka after another survey: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Feb 14 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar indicated on Wednesday that the party would finalise candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in the state after another round of survey on the prospects of potential nominees.
Shivakumar, who is also the Congress' state unit president, said he had a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and AICC general secretary and the party's Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala among others, here.
"Today we had a discussion on the survey reports submitted by our district secretaries and party workers. We will ask them to do another round of survey. Then we will take a decision," he said.
To a question, Shivakumar said: "The list has not been finalised. The next meeting will take place in New Delhi." PTI GMS RS GMS SS