List of important cases heard by Supreme Court on Nov 6

List of important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, November 6: * State governors must not be oblivious of the fact that they are not elected representatives of the people, the SC said as it voiced concern over Raj Bhavans not acting on bills passed by state legislatures, and directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to place on record the details of action taken by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on the bills cleared by the assembly.

* The SC stayed the proceedings in a criminal defamation complaint filed in Gujarat against RJD leader and Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav over his alleged "only Gujaratis can be thugs" remark.

*The SC questioned the delay in completing the process of recruitment of district judges in Madhya Pradesh and asked the high court to prepare and publish the schedule from preliminary examination to the declaration of final results of selection.

* The SC asked the Tamil Nadu government to consider allowing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold marches in various districts across the state either on November 19 or 26.

* The SC said the apex court registry will look into the issue of listing for hearing PILs related to allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani group.

*The SC set up a three-member selection panel for short-listing and appointing two temporary members of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

* The SC deferred post-Diwali vacation hearing on pleas of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and its HR head Amit Chakravarty against their arrest under anti-terror law UAPA.

* The SC asked the Uttar Pradesh government to facilitate admission of a student, who was slapped by his classmates allegedly at the behest of a teacher for failing to complete his homework in Muzaffarnagar district, at a private school there.

* The SC directed the Centre to lay down a national model for building toilets commensurate with the number of girl students in all government-aided and residential schools across the country.

* The SC dismissed the plea of the Popular Front of India (PFI) against an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) tribunal confirming the five-year ban imposed on it by the central government.

* The SC refused to interfere with the Madras High Court order issuing notice to DMK minister K Ponmudy and his wife on a criminal revision case initiated by it following their acquittal in a disproportionate wealth case by a Vellore trial court.

*The SC dismissed a plea filed by a juvenile, accused of killing a child at a private school in Gurugram in 2017, challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court verdict which upheld an order for his trial as an adult. PTI MNL MNL CK CK