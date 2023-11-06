List of important cases to be heard on Monday, November 6:

SC to hear plea of Punjab government on issue of alleged delay in granting assent by Governor Banwarilal Purohit on bills passed by the assembly.

Advertisment

SC to hear pleas of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and its HR head Amit Chakravarty against their arrest under anti-terror law UAPA.

SC to hear plea seeking speedy investigation into the incident of slapping of Muslim school student by his classmates at the behest of the teacher for failing to complete his homework.

SC to hear plea seeking issuance of directions for providing free sanitary pads to girls studying in classes 6 to 12 in government schools across the country. PTI MNL MNL DV DV