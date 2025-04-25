List of Pak citizens living in state ready; monitoring their exit: Maharashtra CM

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said police stations in the state have been asked to ensure that Pakistani nationals do not stay on in the country with their visas cancelled.

Talking to reporters here, Fadnavis said the visas of Pakistani citizens have been cancelled and they have been asked to leave the country in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

"A list of all Pakistani nationals present in the state is ready and we are monitoring them. All police stations have been asked to ensure that Pakistani nationals leave the country within the stipulated time. If there is a delay and overstay, necessary action will be taken against the concerned persons. Under no circumstances the Pakistani nationals whose visas have been cancelled stay back in Maharashtra," he said.

He has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue, the chief minister added.

The BJP leader also took a swipe at the Shiv Sena (UBT) for not attending the all-party meeting called by the Union government to discuss the April 22 attack in which 26 persons, including six from Maharashtra, were killed.

"Our history is that no politics happens on the issues of national interest. But people in Shiv Sena (UBT) have forgotten the history and are making foolish statements, " he said.

Asked about MP Naresh Mhaske's, a leader of the ruling ally Shiv Sena who sparked a controversy saying the government brought back by special flights those who had never traveled by air in their lives, Fadnavis said the comments were inappropriate.