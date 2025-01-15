Dallewal's fast-unto-death: A timeline of significant hunger strikes

Chandigarh: Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's fast-unto-death reached the 51st day on Wednesday. He began the indefinite fast in support of various demands of the farmers, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price on crops.

Following is the list of a few persons who went on hunger strike in the past in support of their demands:

* Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare started a hunger strike in August 2011 to press the government to enact an anti-corruption law. He broke his fast after 12 days.

* Sikh activist Darshan Singh Pheruman observed a hunger strike demanding the inclusion of Chandigarh and Punjabi-speaking areas into Punjab. He began his fast on August 15, 1969, and eventually died on October 27 -- 74 days after he sat on the indefinite fast.

* Another Sikh activist Surat Singh Khalsa observed a hunger strike from January 16, 2015, till January 14, 2023, seeking the release of Sikh prisoners. The 82-year-old activist was fed through a nasal tube during his fast.

* Activist Irom Sharmila began her hunger strike in 2000, demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in Manipur. Her 16-year-long peaceful resistance against AFSPA earned her widespread recognition but did not result in the repeal of the law.

* Shiromani Akali Dal leader Master Tara Singh had observed a hunger strike in 1961 at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, seeking the creation of a Punjabi-speaking state. He had ended his fast after 48 days.