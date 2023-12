Hyderabad: Along with Telangana chief minister Anumula Revanth Reddy and deputy chief minsiter Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, 10 Congress MLAs took oath as ministers on Thursday at the LB Stadium here.

The complete list of ministers sworn-in is as below:

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Uttam Kumar Reddy

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Konda Surekha

Jupally Krishna Rao

Damodhar Raja Narsimha

Ponnam Prabhakar

Thummala Nageswara Rao

D Sridhar Babu

Danasari Seethakka