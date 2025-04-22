List of top 10 toppers in UPSC CSE final results 2024

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced the results of the Civil Services examination, 2024.

Shakti Dubey secured the prestigious all-India rank 1, while Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag bagged second and third ranks, respectively.

A total of 1,009 candidates qualified this year's civil services exam.

UPSC toppers this year

1. Shakti Dubey

2. Harshita Goyal

3. Dongre Archit Parag

4. Shah Margi Chirag

5. Aakash Garg

6. Komal Punia

7. Aayushi Bansal

8. Raj Krishna Jha

9. Aditya Vikram Agarwal

10. Mayank Tripathi

Candidates who appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 can now check their final results on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Regarded as one of the most competitive exams in the country, the UPSC CSE sees participation from lakhs of aspirants every year. The exam serves as the gateway to prestigious positions such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Revenue Service, Indian Trade Service, and other Group A and B central services.

The selection process comprises three stages – Preliminary, Mains, and the Personality Test (Interview). The final merit list is prepared based on the candidates’ performance across all three stages.

In the 2024 session of the recruitment exam, the interview round began on January 7 and concluded on April 17.