Listen to people, stay grounded and deliver justice with empathy: UP guv to trainee judges

Lucknow, Aug 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Friday urged newly appointed civil judges to remain connected with society, listen to people's grievances with empathy, and deliver justice with fairness and sensitivity.

Addressing 70 trainee judges of the 2022 batch during an interaction at the Raj Bhavan, Patel said the judiciary's role extends beyond interpreting law, requiring judges to exercise discretion and a humane approach, especially in cases where no clear legal provisions exist.

According to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, she emphasised the use of technology for thorough examination of cases and warned judges to remain impartial despite external pressures.

Sharing experiences from her district visits, Patel said most inmates in state prisons are linked to dowry, land dispute, and cases of fraud, stressing awareness campaigns at the district level, particularly in schools, colleges, and women's groups, to curb such crimes.

Highlighting the need for regular legal discussions and seminars, the governor called for special focus on the welfare of orphans and children in juvenile homes.

"Letting a guilty person go free is less damaging than punishing an innocent one," she said, urging judicial officers to remain neutral under all circumstances.

Patel also underlined family values, saying society should ensure no need for old-age homes arises, and advised officers to care for their parents.

Judicial Training and Research Institute (JTRI) Director Divesh Chandra Samant briefed Patel on the institute's initiatives and innovations, while trainee judges shared their learning experiences.

A book, children's stationery, and a story collection were presented to the governor as a memento.

The event was attended by legal advisor Prashant Mishra, JTRI officials, and all trainee judges, the statement read. PTI KIS SHS SHS MNK MNK