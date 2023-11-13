Listen to people's grievances with seriousness: Adityanath tells officials

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed the administration and police officials to listen to grievances of the public with seriousness and ensure satisfactory solutions.

Adityanath on Monday met about 300 people during the Janata Darshan held in front of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, the UP government said in a statement.

He listened to the visitors' problems and issued necessary directions to the officials present there.

The UP chief minister instructed officials to take action against criminals and the land mafia.

He also assured to provide help in medical treatment to all those seeking financial help from the government.

A woman had come with the problem of cataract in both the eyes of her daughter. Adityanath assured her that the government would get it treated and directed officials to make arrangements for free cataract treatment in the district hospital or medical college.