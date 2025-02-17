Listen to the scary “sound of earthquake” heard in Delhi

New Delhi: At 5:37 AM on Monday, February 17, 2025, residents of Delhi and North India were jolted awake by a significant earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale.

The epicenter of the quake was located in Delhi, with the tremors felt across the region, raising alarms about potential aftershocks.

What made this seismic event unique was not just the intensity of the tremors but the presence of a distinct, loud sound that accompanied the shaking.

According to a post by IndiaMetSky Weather, the earthquake was not only felt but also heard.

The post, which included a video capturing the moment of the earthquake, described the sound as coming from the south direction, traveling in waves.

This auditory aspect of the earthquake adds a layer of complexity to the event, as earthquakes are typically silent, with the sound usually being the result of secondary effects like objects falling or structural damage.

However, in this instance, many residents reported hearing a loud, wave-like sound before or during the shaking, which was unusual and has led to speculation about the nature of the seismic activity.

Seismologists are now examining preliminary data to understand the characteristics of this earthquake better.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) has confirmed the details of the event, stating that the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 5 kilometers, which might explain the intensity of the tremors felt by the residents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a statement urging calmness among the public. "Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation," he posted on X.

The sound associated with earthquakes is a rare occurrence and can be attributed to various factors, including the movement of the earth's crust creating vibrations in the air or the release of built-up energy in such a manner that it becomes audible.

Delhi lies in Seismic Zone IV, indicating a high risk of seismic activity.