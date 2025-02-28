Literacy rate of women grew faster than men in Jharkhand in last 5 yrs: Economic Survey

Ranchi, Feb 28 (PTI) The literacy rate of women grew faster than men in Jharkhand in the last five years, according to the state economic survey tabled in the assembly on Friday.

Male literacy grew at an annual average rate of 0.47 per cent from 2019-20 to 2023-24, while female literacy saw a much faster annual growth of 2.5 per cent during the period, it stated.

"In 2019-20, around 81.4 per cent of men and 64.1 per of women were literate. The figure rose to 82.8 per cent for men and 70.6 per cent for women in 2023-24.

"The gender disparity index in literacy rate has improved in Jharkhand from 0.79 in 2019-20 to 0.85 in 2023-24. This index value closely aligns with the national index of 0.86 in 2023-24," the survey said.

Jharkhand's literacy rate has increased from 53 per cent in 2000, when it achieved statehood, to 76 per cent in 2023-24, a rise of around 43 per cent. PTI SAN SAN ACD