Literary doyen MT's criticism against authoritarianism triggers political debate in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 11 (PTI) Malayalam literary doyen and Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair's pointed critique of authoritarianism in politics sparked debates in Kerala, as politicians and cultural icons debated whether it was directed at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan or Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisment

While detractors of CM Vijayan felt that the nonagenarian writer's strong remarks during a literary festival in Kozhikode on Thursday were directed towards him, leaders of the ruling CPI(M) and pro-Left writers and cultural leaders outrightly rejected the notion.

Some even claimed MT, as he is widely known, was referring to Modi and the union government.

Delivering the keynote address at a literary festival in Kozhikode on Thursday, MT had taken a dig at politicians, in the presence of Chief Minister Vijayan, stating that power gives way to dominance or authoritarianism at times.

Advertisment

He was recalling the legacy of Kerala's well respected legendary Marxist and the first chief minister of the state, EMS Namboothiripad, when he made the remarks.

Stung by the widespread 'campaign' over MT's speech, Marxist party mouthpiece 'Deshabimani' on Friday published a clarification, said to be shared with them by MT himself, stating that his remarks were not against Vijayan or his government.

Seizing the opportunity, the Opposition Congress hit hard at the chief minister, saying that MT spoke about how power breeds dominance and corrupts people.

Advertisment

"Brutal violence is being unleashed across the state, and I am pleased that a personality like MT has reacted to this," opposition leader V D Satheesan said.

He expressed hope that the writer's words would make a difference in the socio-political spheres of the state. The writer also lit a beacon for cultural activists who have forgotten how to respond to the developments they have been witnessing in the state for a long time, Satheesan said.

The leader of the opposition said the people of Kerala have the common sense to understand whom MT was talking about, rejecting the Marxist Party's claims.

Advertisment

He said the writer's remarks made in the presence of CM Vijayan should not fall on deaf ears.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also hoped that the words of the 'Randamoozham' writer would open the eyes of CM Vijayan.

Stating that the criticism was applicable to both CM Vijayan and PM Modi, he said MT's reaction should serve as a model for cultural leaders in the state.

Advertisment

BJP chief K Surendran also jumped on to the bandwagon, unironically saying the writer's criticism was a general sentiment of the state and a slap on the face of Chief Minister Vijayan.

However, ministers Saji Cheriyan and Mohammed Riyas rejected the notion that MT's speech targeted Vijayan.

"Pinarayi Vijayan is a popular leader of Kerala, and there is no need for MT or others to say anything like this against him," Cheriyan told reporters here.

Advertisment

Senior CPI(M) leader and LDF convenor E P Jayarajan was the first to come out against the 'campaign', saying the writer's speech was misinterpreted, and that his words were about Prime Minister Modi.

Pro-left cultural activist and writer Ashokan Cheruvil vehemently criticised the "propaganda" that the Jnanpith laureate made a veiled attack against the chief minister.

In a Facebook post, he said he was at the function in which MT made the statements, and claimed they had nothing to do with Vijayan. He alleged that the controversy was the creation of "right-wing media" which tries to use anything that comes their way against the Marxist veteran.

Apparently referring to the clarification published by Deshabhimani, he said MT himself had come out against the misinterpretation of his speech, and it was a shame for Malayalees that a veteran writer like him had to explain the facts behind his words.

However, eminent poet Satchidanandan said there is no need to limit MT's words to the Kerala context alone, and that it can be viewed as a general statement against imposing authoritarianism.

Film director Joy Mathew and actor Hareesh Peradi also expressed happiness over the veteran writer's criticism.

In the prepared speech read out during the function, MT had also said politics is stooping to new lows every day and that political activities have become an approved way of attaining power.

"Power, at times, gives way to dominance or even authoritarianism. A position in the assembly, cabinet or parliament has now become an opportunity to dominate over others. The theory of identifying power as a better opportunity to serve people has been buried," MT had said.

His speech soon went viral on social media platforms as a section of netizens attributed his sharp references to Vijayan.

Certain newspapers on Friday published the entire text of MT's speech and some others carried cartoons based on his remarks. PTI LGK ANE