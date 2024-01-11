Literary doyen Vasudevan Nair criticises politicians in presence of CM Vijayan

Kozhikode (Kerala), Jan 11 (PTI) Malayalam literary doyen and Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair on Thursday took a dig at politicians in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, stating that power gives way to dominance or authoritarianism at times.

Speaking at a literary festival here, MT, as the writer is fondly called by his admirers, said that politics is stooping to new lows every day and political activities have become an approved way to attain power.

Though he didn't mention the name of any particular leader or any government, the nonagenarian literary doyen's words garnered widespread media attention as they were uttered in the presence of CM Vijayan.

"Power, at times, gives way to dominance or even authoritarianism. A position in Assembly, Cabinet or Parliament has now become an opportunity to dominate over others. The theory of identifying power as a better opportunity to serve people has been buried," MT said.

The veteran's speech went viral on social media platforms as a section of netizens attributed his sharp references to Vijayan.

As the statements triggered a row, senior CPI (M) leader and LDF convenor E P Jayarajan came out against the campaign, saying that the writer's speech was misinterpreted. PTI LGK KH