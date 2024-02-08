Literary events like MBIFL help remove poisonous thoughts from society: Mammootty

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 8 (PTI) Literary events like the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL 2024) should be held in small and remote villages too, so that people find a platform to express their emotions and thereby remove the poisonous thoughts from society, noted actor Mammootty said here on Thursday.

Advertisment

He was speaking after officially inaugurating the fifth edition of the MBIFL at Kanakakunnu Palace here.

Mammootty said that just as sunlight helps to kill germs, such literary events aid in killing the germs that eat away at our society.

It was necessary to conduct such events, as now people read and write more on Facebook walls than in books, he said in his brief speech at the literary festival which commenced today and will conclude on Sunday, February 11.

Advertisment

The actor said that he was associated with Mathrubhumi from the time he learned to read.

"But Mathrubhumi came to know me only after I became an actor," he added.

The actor also said that Mathrubhumi, one of India's leading media houses, and its allied publications have played a major role in nurturing and upholding the secular and democratic values of Kerala.

"We also came to know of many great literary works through Mathrubhumi. So its service to the world of literature is limitless," he said.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by M V Shreyams Kumar, the Managing Director of Mathrubhumi and Mathrubhumi Joint Managing Editor, P V Nidhish delivered the welcome speech. PTI HMP HMP ROH