Literary festival to focus on crime writing, cinema

Dehradun, Oct 31 (PTI) A literary festival dedicated exclusively to crime literature and its cinematic adaptations will begin at the Welham Boys’ School here on November 3.

The forthcoming Crime Literature Festival of India will focuses on just one genre of writing - crime literature, including but not limited to crime fiction, true crime, crime and tech, crime and film, crime in pop culture, director of the festival and former Uttarakhand DGP Aloke Lal said.

An impressive line-up of authors, film-makers, actors and police officers will participate in the festival that will conclude on November 5.

The festival has been aimed at spreading awareness about the genesis of crime, the working of the criminal mind and how the investigators bring the perpetrators to justice, the former DGP said.

The three-day festival will bring together on a single platform writers of crime non-fiction and fiction and creative minds that have adapted them to the silver screen, Lal said.

The leading authors to participate in the festival include S Hussain Zaidi ("Dongri to Dubai", "Mafia Queens of Mumbai", "Black Friday"), Kiran Manral ("The Kitty Party Murder", "Missing Presumed Dead") and Anirban Bhattacharya ("The Deadly Dozen", "India’s Money Heist").

Notable personalities from the world of cinema who will be attending the festival are national award-winning directors Sujoy Ghosh ("Kahaani", "Jaane Jaan") and Sanjay Gupta ("Shootout at Lokhandwala", "Aatish", "Kaante"), actors Avinash Tiwary ("Khakee: The Bihar Chapter", "Bambai Meri Jaan") and Rajshri Deshpande ("Sacred Games", "Trial By Fire").

Police officers, including K Vijay Kumar (former director-general CRPF and author of "Veerappan: Chasing the Brigand"), Vibhuti Narain Rai (former DGP and author of "Shahar Mein Curfew", "Ramagarh Mein Hatya"), Aloke Lal (former DGP and author of "The Barabanki Narcos", "Murder in the Bylanes", "On the Trail of Thugs and Thieves"), Ashok Kumar (DGP, Uttarakhand and author of "Khaki Mein Insaan", "Cyber Encounters") will also attend the literary event.

Neeraj Kumar (former commissioner of police, Delhi and author of "A Cop in Cricket", "Khaki Files"), Navniet Sekera (additional director general of police) and Amit Lodha (inspector general of police and author of "Bihar Diaries", "Life in Uniform") will also participate as panellists in the event.