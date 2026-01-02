Literary figures have taken firm stand when nation, language has come under attack: Viswas Patil

Pune, Jan 2 (PTI) Noted author and 99th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan president Vishwas Patil on Friday said literary figures in the country have always taken a firm stand whenever the nation, state, language or culture has come under attack.

The 99th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan was inaugurated in Satara in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In his presidential address, Patil paid tribute to Satara's glorious history and highlighted the rich tradition of Marathi literature, the contribution of writers from the district, and expressed gratitude to those who nurtured and enriched the language through their writings.

He said that whichever flag one may carry on one's shoulder, of any caste, party or religion, the pole of that flag must be Marathi.

Similarly, whichever palanquin one may carry, its tassel must be Marathi, he added.

Emphasising this thought, Patil said he would continue to work relentlessly for the enrichment of the Marathi language.

He also demanded that newspaper vendors and booksellers be re-allotted shops at all MSRTC bus stands and railway stations across Maharashtra.

Further, he sought permission for book stalls at reasonable rates outside district collectors' and tehsildars' offices Speaking on the role of writers and intellectuals in society, Patil said, "Whenever the nation, state, language or culture faced an attack, authors have taken a decisive stand, socially as well as politically." Citing examples, he said noted humourist P K Atre was jailed for 70 days by Morarji Desai during the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, while social reformer Anna Bhau Sathe was externed. Legendary poet and lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri was imprisoned after criticising then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

"When Morarji Desai asked Majrooh Sultanpuri to apologise, he refused, saying the words of a poet are like arrows," Patil said.

Sultanpuri was jailed in 1949 for reciting an anti-establishment poem critical of Nehru at a mill workers' rally in Mumbai. PTI SPK BNM