Literature builds intellectually progressive nation: Sonowal

Guwahati, Jan 2 (PTI) Exhorting young people to cultivate a reading habit, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday emphasised the importance of literature in building an intellectually progressive nation.

Speaking at the Assam Book Fair in Guwahati, Sonowal said books illuminate minds, cleanse thought and enrich society across generations.

"The collective body of literature reflects the conscience, creativity and imagination of a society, and plays a vital role in building an intellectually progressive nation," he said.

He described book fairs as "pilgrimage sites of knowledge" that nurture intellectual growth.

"Every step taken to promote reading is a firm step toward the intellectual advancement of a people," he added, urging the younger generation to cultivate a habit of reading.

Sonowal said the enthusiastic turnout of readers at the book fair was a positive sign for the society.

He said books are gifts that can be opened repeatedly, each time offering new insight and perspective.

He recalled the enduring legacy of Assamese cultural and literary icons who shaped the identity of the people through their words and ideas.

Sonowal cautioned against substituting deep study with fleeting digital consumption.

"No matter how much we consume social media feed, it is only books which can complete us. Only reading can give depth, imagination and critical thought," he said.

Sonowal noted that technology has changed reading habits and said that digital platforms such as e-books, audiobooks and digital libraries can complement traditional reading and make knowledge more accessible.

He highlighted the need to modernise libraries, especially in smaller towns, and to make Assamese literature more accessible in contemporary and reader-friendly formats. PTI SSG SSG SOM