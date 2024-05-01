Lithographs by German artist in IGNCA archives exhibited in Delhi

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) A collection of old lithographs made by German artist Karl Erich Muller depicting the essence of ordinary lives of people have been displayed here as part of an exhibition that began on Wednesday.

The set of 20 lithographs have been drawn from the archives of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

The Conservation and Archives Division of the IGNCA hosted the exhibition "People and Places of India-A Retrospect" to mark the International Labour Day, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

IGNCA Member Secretary Sachchidanand Joshi in his address expressed the uniqueness, rarity, and surreal essence of the lithographs, emphasising how these encapsulate the essence of ordinary lives.

He said not all expressions require abundant resources and highlighted how Muller communicates this profound teaching through his lithographs, according to the statement.

Dattatraya Apte, a lithography and printmaking artist, was the guest of honour at the event held at the IGNCA.

He elaborated on how Muller's lithographs serve as a reflection of his keen observations of people and their daily lives, offering a poignant glimpse into the society of his era.

His work, serving as a mirror to the society of his times, holds archival value, encapsulating the essence of his era and offering a vivid representation of the spirits through his art, Apte was quoted as saying in the statement.

Influenced by socialism, Muller keenly witnessed and endured the challenges of his time, which he expertly depicted through his art, it said.

Apte emphasised on the German artist's ability to translate personal experiences into powerful artistic expressions. PTI KND ANB ANB