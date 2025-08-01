Littering triggers ban on roadside picnics in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills

Shillong, Aug 1 (PTI) Faced with the growing mess of beer bottles and plastic wrappers strewn across scenic spots in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, the authorities on Friday imposed a ban on roadside picnics and littering in the district.

Officials said the decision was taken after repeated complaints and observations of tourists leaving behind waste at viewpoints, roadsides, and near tourist hotspots, turning once-pristine locations into eyesores.

"In every nook and corner, we're seeing the same story - plastic bottles, food waste, beer cans. It's not just unpleasant, it's damaging the environment and the image of the district," an official said.

The administration has now prohibited tourists and visitors from cooking or picnicking by the roadside.

Police have been directed to take action against such violations.

The order comes shortly after the Deputy Chief of Hima Sohra voiced similar concerns over the condition of tourism corridors in Sohra.

Last week, the traditional administrative office have directed that all vehicles entering Sohra area has to mandatorily have dustbins in their cars.

Police have been directed to keep a close watch, and tourists have been advised to enjoy Meghalaya's beauty without turning it into a dumping ground. PTI JOP NN