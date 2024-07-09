Little done in eight years by BJP's 'double-engine' govts for flood problem in Assam: Gaurav Gogoi

Jorhat (Assam), Jul 9 (PTI) As floods continue to wreak havoc in Assam, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said the BJP's "double-engine" governments in the Centre and the state did very little during the past eight years to find a solution to the perennial problem.

Gogoi also asked the Union Jal Shakti minister to visit the state to assess the situation as the problem needed a long-term solution and significant financial investment.

"Flood and erosion response need a long-term solution and significant financial investment … Unfortunately, very little has been done over the last eight years by the 'double-engine' BJP government at the state and central levels," Gogoi said in a post on X.

"The Central Water Commission has ignored Assam for a long time. I request the minister of Jal Shakti to visit the state during these difficult times," he added.

The BJP came to power in Assam in 2016.

Gogoi said relentless rain caused widespread devastation in Assam and 78 people had lost their lives so far.

"Homes are submerged, forcing evacuation and displacement of families. The loss of crops and livestock further threatens food security and livelihoods," he said.

Over the last few days, Gogoi said he visited several areas in and around Jorhat, his parliamentary constituency, to take stock of the situation.

"The situation on the ground continues to be grim. The vast scale of this disaster requires urgent action and support," he said.

As many as 27 districts are affected by the floods in Assam. Several major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, continue to flow above the danger level at different places while there is a forecast of further rain in isolated places. PTI ACB ACB SZM SZM