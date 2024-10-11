Live cockroach measuring 3 cm removed from man's intestine in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) A live cockroach measuring 3 centimetres was successfully removed from the small intestine of a 23-year-old man at a private hospital here, officials said on Friday.

The procedure, which took 10 minutes, was carried out using advanced endoscopic techniques at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, a hospital spokesperson said.

The patient had consumed street food and was suffering from stomach pain. He had complained of severe abdominal pain, difficulty in digesting food and bloating for three consecutive days before seeking hospital care, Senior Consultant in Gastroenterology, Dr Shubham Vatsya said.

An Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy was performed that revealed the live cockroach lodged in the patient's small intestine, Vatsya, who led the medical team, said.

Using a specialised endoscope with dual channels --one for air and water infusion and another for suction --the medical team successfully extracted the insect, he said.

He warned that such cases could be life-threatening if not treated on time. The doctor said they acted quickly by performing the endoscopy.

The patient might have swallowed the cockroach while eating or it could have entered his mouth while he was sleeping, he said. Delayed intervention could have led to severe complications, including infectious disorders. PTI NSM HIG HIG