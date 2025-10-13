Live-in relationships threat to Indian culture, youth must uphold family values: UP Governor Patel

Lucknow, Oct 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday described live-in relationships as a "threat to India's ancient culture" and urged the youth to stay away from such "decadent trends" that put families and especially young women at risk.

Speaking at the 30th convocation ceremony of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University in Ayodhya, Patel warned the youth, saying that trends like live-in relationships are a blow to a country with an ancient culture like India. It endangers the lives of families, society, and especially daughters.

"Not as a governor, but as a woman and grandmother, I urge all of you to stay away from this subculture. Learn from the experiences of your parents and grandparents. Only then will your path be paved," the governor was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Raj Bhavan.

During the convocation, degrees were conferred on 1,89,119 students, a majority of them women. Patel congratulated the meritorious students and urged them to adopt positivity, self-reliance, and service to society as guiding values in life.

She also highlighted the upcoming consecration of the Ram temple on November 25, saying that it marks the fulfilment of a 500-year-old dream achieved through the sacrifices of countless people. She appealed to students to imbibe Lord Ram's ideals of duty and righteousness.

Expressing concern over growing substance abuse among the youth, she said such habits are becoming worrisome in educational institutions and cited the example of Punjab.

"If you wish to study, do it wholeheartedly. Leave behind bad habits and become role models for your parents and society," she said.

Last week, the governor expressed similar concerns over rising instances of violence against women and urged female students to make wise decisions in their personal lives.

She had said, "Daughters must think carefully before taking any decision and should stay away from live-in relationships and such circumstances which may lead to exploitation." During the ceremony on Monday, Patel directed universities to enforce the rule that students with less than 75 per cent attendance will not be allowed to sit in examinations.

She lauded the contribution of farmers who gave their land for the establishment of the university and said rural educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh are rapidly advancing.

Expressing concern over environmental degradation, she said cities' health is deteriorating and called for research and strong action to tackle pollution and natural disasters.

During the ceremony, school students presented songs and skits on environmental conservation, exhibitions showcased millet-based dishes, and the governor inaugurated university publications and honoured recipients of various academic awards.

During the event, the governor also distributed 300 anganwadi kits for the empowerment of centres for the Amethi district and launched an HPV vaccination campaign for 300 schoolgirls to prevent cervical cancer.

"The vaccine may be expensive, but nothing is more valuable than our daughters. Fathers should spend less on weddings and ensure their daughters get vaccinated," she said, calling the campaign a step towards a healthier and more secure future for girls. PTI KIS HIG