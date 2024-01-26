LIVE: Republic Day parade from Kartavya Path

Advertisment

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day with an impressive display of its military might and rich cultural heritage at the Kartavya Path.

President Droupadi Murmu leads the nation in celebrating Republic Day with a 90-minute parade on the ceremonial boulevard -- Kartavya Path.

The grand celebrations, with an overarching theme of projecting the nation's women power and democratic values, are being graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest.

Advertisment

For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent is part of the event.

Live streaming brought to you courtsey DD National.