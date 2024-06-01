LIVE updates: India polls in seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: Fifty-seven seats across seven states and the Union territory of Chandigarh are being polled in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday that include Varanasi, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term.
With the end of voting, exit polls predicting election results will start coming in and we will bring to you the exit poll numbers.
Jun 01, 2024 08:26 ISTOpenAI uncovers Congress’ plan to manipulate public opinion against BJP
OpenAI has reported an attempt by an Israeli firm, STOIC, to influence the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in India through a covert operation named 'Zero Zeno'.
This operation aimed to manipulate public opinion in favour of the Congress party and against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The interference involved generating comments that criticised the BJP and praised the Congress, utilising AI models.
The Indian government, including Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has expressed concern over this threat to democracy.
The incident has sparked discussions on social media, with some users alleging that the Congress party has a history of using foreign organisations to gain political advantage.
Jun 01, 2024 07:16 ISTFour-cornered fight in Punjab for the first time
Amid tight security arrangements, polling at Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, said the officials.
INDIA bloc allies -- the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) -- are contesting separately while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are contesting the Lok Sabha polls on their own for the first time since 1996.
Jun 01, 2024 07:04 ISTImpoortant points of the last phase polling
Polling is scheduled in all 13 seats of Punjab and four of Himachal Pradesh, 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha and three seats in Jharkhand besides Chandigarh. Polling for the remaining 42 assembly constituencies of Odisha and bypolls to six assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh will also take place simultaneously.
Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi contesting from Varanasi seat, other prominent candidates among the total 904 contestants in fray are Union minister Anurag Thakur, Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti and actor Kangana Ranaut.