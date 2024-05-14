LIVE Updates: PM Modi to file nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all to contest from his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency with filing of nomination on Tuesday.
Modi, who first contested from Varanasi in 2014 as BJP's prime ministerial candidate, is seeking a third consecutive term from the seat, where voting will be held on June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election.
May 14, 2024 08:18 ISTLok Sabha polls: Voting picks up in Phase-4 as turnout climbs to 67.25%
Voting seems to have picked up in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls held on Monday as compared to the previous phases, according to the latest voter turnout shared by the Election Commission (EC).
According to the poll authority, the turnout stood at 67.25 per cent at 11:45 pm.
The turnout is 1.74 percentage points higher than the corresponding phase in the 2019 parliamentary polls.
May 14, 2024 08:16 ISTNow, ChatGPT can mimic you in voice response, try to detect your moods
OpenAI’s latest update to its artificial intelligence model can mimic human cadences in its verbal responses and can even try to detect people’s moods.
The effect conjures up images of the 2013 Spike Jonze move “Her,” where the (human) main character falls in love with an artificially intelligent operating system, leading to some complications.
While few will find the new model seductive, OpenAI says it does works faster than previous versions and can reason across text, audio and video in real time.
GPT-4o, short for “omni,” will power OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT chatbot, and will be available to users, including those who use the free version, in the coming weeks, the company announced during a short live-streamed update.
May 14, 2024 08:13 ISTGhatkopar hoarding collapse: Death toll rises to 14
The death toll in the hoarding collapse incident in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area has risen to 14 while 74 people are injured, civic officials said on Tuesday morning.
The 100-foot-tall illegal billboard fell at a petrol pump in Ghatkopar during dust storms and unseasonal rains that lashed Mumbai on Monday.