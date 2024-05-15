LIVE Updates: 14 Hindustan Copper officials trapped in Rajasthan mine as lift collapses

New Delhi: Fourteen officials and members of a vigilance team of PSU Hindustan Copper Limited were trapped in a mine in Rajasthan's Neem ka Thana district on Tuesday night when a vertical shaft used for transportation of personnel collapsed, police said.
May 15, 2024 07:30 ISTHero MotoCorp market valuation breaches Rs 1 lakh crore for first time
Shares of two-wheeler major Hero Motocorp on Tuesday closed higher by 3 per cent on Tuesday, taking its market valuation to more than Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time.
Continuing its winning run for the fifth session in a row, Hero Motocorp shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 5,050 per share on BSE. The stock closed up by 3.15 per cent at Rs 5041.90.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 5,051 on NSE. Shares closed higher by 3.37 per cent at Rs 5,050 apiece on NSE.
At close, the market valuation of Hero Motocorp stood at Rs 1,00,803.27 crore on BSE and Rs 1,00,965.21 crore on NSE.
May 15, 2024 07:12 ISTGhatkopar hoarding collapse: Rape charges among 23 cases on accused
Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of the advertising agency which had allegedly put up the hoarding that crashed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area, has 23 criminal cases registered against him and was recently arrested on rape charges, police said on Tuesday evening.
After Monday's hoarding crash in which at least 14 people died, he has been absconding, while a case under IPC section 304 (causing death by negligence) was registered against him at Pantnagar police station in the city.
In January, Bhinde was arrested in a rape case registered with Mulund police station, but later secured bail, a police official said.
Bhinde, owner of Ego Media, had also contested the Maharashtra assembly elections in 2009, he added.
May 15, 2024 06:53 ISTRS Chairman should take suo motu cognisance of CM thrashing MP Maliwal: Himanta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the vice president should take suo motu cognisance of the incident with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence.
"There was an earlier allegation that a Delhi chief secretary was beaten by Kejriwal. Yesterday, he also thrashed a Rajya Sabha MP. I think the vice president, who is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, should take suo motu cognisance of how a chief minister can beat a Rajya Sabha MP," Sarma told reporters.