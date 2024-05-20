LIVE updates: 23.66% voter turnout till 11 am in phase 5 of LS polls

New Delhi: Voting is progressing in 49 constituencies in six states and two UTs in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday and a 23.66% voter turnout was recorded till 11 am.
Among the seats going to polls, 13 are in Maharashtra, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, seven in West Bengal, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand, five in Odisha, one in J-K and the lone seat in Ladakh. This round covers the least number of seats (49) in the seven-phase polls.
Voting is also being held in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha, where BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is among the candidates.
Polling for 23 states and Union territories and 379 seats has been completed so far.
The sixth and seventh phases are on May 25 and June 1 respectively. The counting of votes is on June 4.
In a shocking development, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azarbaijan Gov. Malek Rahmati, East Azarbaijan Imam of Friday Prayer Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, and several other passengers, died in a helicopter crash in northwest of Iran on Sunday.
Stay with the NewsDrum LIVE updates from the fifth phase of polling and other developments from across the world...
-
May 20, 2024 12:18 ISTPakistan announces day of mourning over Raisi's death
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a day of mourning over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.
“I along with the government and people of Pakistan extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Iranian nation on this terrible loss. May the martyred souls rest in heavenly peace. The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with customary courage,” Sharif wrote on the social platform X on Monday.
Pakistan had the pleasure of hosting President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on a historic visit, less than a month ago. They were good friends of Pakistan. Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for… https://t.co/fVP26Mtiyr— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 20, 2024
-
May 20, 2024 12:07 IST23.66% voter turnout recorded till 11 am; Baramulla races past Bihar, Maharashtra, Odisha
Bihar - 21.11%
Jammu & Kashmir - 21.37%
Jharkhand - 26.18%
Ladakh - 27.87%
Maharashtra - 15.93%
Odisha - 21.07%
Uttar Pradesh - 27.76%
West Bengal - 32.70%
-
May 20, 2024 11:49 ISTPM Modi condoles Iranian prez Raisi’s death
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply saddened and shocked by the news of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s death, and sent his condolences to Raisi’s family and the people of Iran.
“India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow,” Modi said in a post on social platform X on Monday.
Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran.…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2024
-
May 20, 2024 11:47 ISTIranian prez, foreign minister and others found dead at helicopter crash site
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and others have been found dead at the site of a helicopter crash after an hourslong search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest, state media reported.
State TV gave no immediate cause for the crash in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province. With Raisi were Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the governor of Iran’s East Azerbaijan province and other officials and bodyguards, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.
-
May 20, 2024 10:37 ISTAt 7.63%, Baramulla records larger voter turnout than Odisha, Maharashtra till 9 am
More than 7.60 percent of the 17.37 lakh electorate exercised their franchise in the first two hours of polling in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone and jailed head of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid are among the key candidates in the fray.
Acorss the 49 Lok Sabha seats, 10.28% voter turnout recorded till 9 am, in the fifth phase of elections.
Bihar - 8.86%
Jammu & Kashmir - 7.63%
Jharkhand - 11.68%
Ladakh - 10.51%
Maharashtra - 6.33%
Odisha - 6.87%
West Bengal - 15.35%