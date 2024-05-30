LIVE updates: Modi to reach Kanyakumari at 5 pm for meditation

New Delhi: Amid the Congress's opposition to Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Kanyakumari's 'Dhyan Mandapam' from May 30, sources informed that there is no bar under electoral law on the prime minister to undertake a meditation trip during elections.
Silence period for the last phase, in which Modi's constituency of Varanasi also goes for poll, begins at 6 PM on Thursday and ends at 6 PM on Saturday. Modi will meditate during these 48 hours.
So long as one does not talk about the locality where election is happening there is no bar, the sources underlined.
If there are no spoken words as reported, there seems to be no violation, they added.
Similar permission was given by the Commission to the PM during 2019 Lok Sabha polls when election was scheduled in Varanasi during last phase on May 19.
-
May 30, 2024 09:17 ISTAgnikul becomes India's 2nd private entity to launch sub-orbital Agnibaan rocket
Chennai-based space start-up Agnikul Cosmos on Thursday successfully carried out a sub-orbital test-flight of its home-built 3D-printed semi-cryogenic rocket -- Agnibaan -- from its own launch pad at Sriharikota, making it India's second private entity to do so.
After four unsuccessful attempts, the test-flight on Thursday was carried out without any live-streaming and in presence of fewer dignitaries at the Sriharikota launch pad located within ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
-
May 30, 2024 09:05 ISTIsrael takes control of Philadelphi Corridor along Gaza-Egypt border
Israel’s military said Wednesday it seized control of a strategic corridor along Gaza’s border with Egypt to cut off smuggling tunnels as it tries to destroy the militant Hamas group in a war now in its eighth month.
An Israeli military official said Israel had notified Egypt of the takeover. Some 20 tunnels, including some previously unknown to Israel, were found, as well as 82 access points to the tunnels
-
May 30, 2024 08:34 ISTModi's meditation begins at 6 PM today
Prime Minisster Narendra Modi is scheduled Kanyakumari's 'Dhyan Mandapam' at 5.15 PM on Wednesday for a 48-hour meditation spell at Rock Memorial, a monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda.
Modi's meditation is set to kick-off at 6 PM today and will end at 6 pm on Saturday with the end of the last phase of polling in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.