Live worm found inside chocolate in HP's Bilaspur; family to pursue legal action

Bilaspur (HP), Feb 9 (PTI) A family have claimed that they found a live worm with eggs inside a chocolate manufactured by a well-known company in Himachal's Bilaspur district on Monday.

The Assistant Commissioner of the Food Safety Department, Mahesh Kashyap, said he will investigate the matter if the incident is found to be true.

He said the administration would not let such items be sold, and if anything wrong is found, strict action will be taken against the suppliers and manufacturers.

The family claimed that the packet showed an expiry date of May 2026 and also had a code number, and they will take the company to court over the matter.

Ramesh Chand Kaundal, a resident of Mandi Manwa village in Bilaspur Sadar area, claimed that after purchasing a five-rupee chocolate bar from the local market, he opened the wrapper to give it to his child, Shiva, and allegedly found a live worm inside the chocolate, which had also laid eggs on it.

Kaundal noticed it before the child consumed the chocolate, he said, adding that if the child had eaten it, he could have contracted a fatal disease or his life could have been in danger.

Despite being completely valid, the presence of such contamination in the product raises serious questions about the company's quality control, he maintained.

He has safely preserved the chocolate and will now pursue legal action against the company, Kaundal said. PTI COR BPL SHS SHS