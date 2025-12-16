Lived up to promise of offering jobs, says Andhra CM

Amaravati, Dec 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that the TDP-led NDA government lived up to its promise of offering jobs as he distributed appointment letters to newly recruited constables here.

The chief minister highlighted that the government has fulfilled its employment promises by recruiting over 15,000 teachers through the district selection committee (DSC) examination recently and appointed 5,757 people as constables now.

"We made a promise as a coalition to provide jobs for youth and have fulfilled that by the mega DSC and constables appointment now," Naidu said, addressing the newly appointed constables, who assembled in Mangalagiri.

Observing that offering jobs is the goal of the government, he said it is committed to offering 20 lakh jobs as promised in the 2024 election manifesto.

According to Naidu, four lakh jobs were created in various departments.

He said 735 industries and Rs 19 lakh crore investments are coming to the southern state.

He alleged that the previous YSRCP government had issued a job notification, but failed to fulfil it.

"Though 31 writ petitions were filed to thwart jobs, we managed to conduct the examinations in record time and complete the recruitment process," the TDP supremo said.

Further, Naidu directed the newly recruited constables to focus on their job and act strictly against cyber crime, drugs and crime against women, among other guidelines.

Moreover, the CM hiked the stipend for constable trainees from Rs 4,500 to Rs 12,500 per month.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and state Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha also attended the event. PTI STH KH