Lived with trauma, didn't get justice: Cousin of Manipur woman who died 2 years after gang-rape

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) "Whenever she saw a white Bolero, her body would go numb," recounted a cousin of the Kuki woman from Manipur who died recently from illness allegedly linked to the trauma she suffered after being gang-raped in the early phase of the ethnic violence in the northeastern state in 2023.

Kidnapped in a white Bolero and gang-raped at the age of 18, the woman was bedridden for the last two years, never recovering fully.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) Delhi and NCR here on Thursday, the cousin of the victim alleged that the "government has failed us".

The KSO alleged that no proper investigation was conducted and the perpetrators of the crime were not arrested or prosecuted, nor were any officials held accountable.

The cousin recalled in a choked voice how the woman kept to herself, consumed by trauma, insomnia and depression. "She was haunted by the memories of her assault. She refused to eat and had to be forced to have food." "I want to ask every Indian: Was she not a daughter of India? It's not just our loss but a national loss... We want to ask how many daughters do we need to lose to get justice?" she posed.

Kuki organisations based in Manipur's Churachandpur and in Delhi claimed that the woman was kidnapped in Imphal and gang-raped in May 2023. She managed to escape, but never fully recovered from the shock and injuries and died on January 10 while undergoing treatment in Guwahati, they said.

The victim's cousin said the woman would often ask her mother why she was not getting justice despite recording her statement and an FIR being lodged. "She was a brave girl... today her voice is silenced, but our demand for accountability will only grow louder," the cousin added.

The Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) expressed grief over the woman's demise and said her death is a direct consequence of conflict-related sexual violence and "continued denial of justice".

"This constitutes a violation of Article 14 as state-enabled targeted violence and prolonged neglect amount to substantive discrimination," the KSO said in a statement.

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May 2023. The state has been under President’s Rule since February last year. At the press conference here, Nemthianngai Guite, an associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, demanded justice for the victim. "There should be a time-bound, impartial probe by an independent body into the incident," she said.

Grace Guite Valte of the KSO said they have lost faith in the Manipur government.

"There should be an impartial probe into the incidents of violence against Kuki-Zo-Hmar women. It is a blot on the face of the country. We have lost faith in the Manipur government, and are appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that we want justice," she said.

Valte also said that for the Kukis living outside Manipur, even visiting home was a difficult task as they cannot travel via Imphal anymore.

Social activist Glady Vaiphei Hunjan sought a separate administration for the Kukis, saying, "The only solution is not to keep the Kukis and Meiteis together." The KSO, in a statement, demanded that the death of the woman should be officially recognised as a consequence of conflict-related sexual violence, and a time-bound, independent and impartial probe should be conducted.

It demanded immediate arrest and prosecution of all perpetrators, accountability of officials who failed to act despite knowledge of the crime, and "justice, protection, rehabilitation and comprehensive support" for all Kuki survivors of sexual violence.

The KSO also reiterated the demand for a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo groups. "This step is crucial to guarantee lasting peace, security, justice and the fundamental right to live in dignity," the KSO said. PTI AO NSD NSD