Lives of only those people meaningful who live them with purpose: Bhaiyyaji Joshi

Jaipur, Oct 29 (PTI) RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi has said that success in life can be achieved through hard work and learning, but the lives of only those people become meaningful who live them with a purpose, without worrying about success or failure. Joshi was addressing a programme organised in Jaipur in the honour of Pathey Kan's patron Manak Chand on Sunday. He said the RSS has created great personalities who continuously work towards nation and society building without stopping or getting distracted by the difficulties and obstacles in life.

He said that the RSS is walking on the path of nation building because of its workers. He said Manak Chand is one such worker who dedicated his entire life by associating himself with Patheya Kan.

On this occasion, Manak Chand said magazines have a special importance in promoting RSS' work. He said that to build values and spread good thoughts in families, everyone should read Pathey Kan magazine and inspire others to read it too.