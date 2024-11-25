Livestock census begins in Thane district; to continue till Feb 28

Thane, Nov 25 (PTI) Authorities began livestock census in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, with an aim to gather accurate data and ensure proper allocation of resources for animal welfare, an official said.

The census process will involve enumerators who have been appointed for every 3,000 families in both rural and urban areas of Thane. They will collect data on cattle, buffalo, goats, sheep, horses, and boars, said Rahul Ghule, chief executive officer (CEO) of Thane Zilla Parishad.

The animal husbandry department will conduct the process till February 28, 2025, he said.

The official said the census data is critical for planning and implementing schemes related to animal husbandry, including the distribution of funds for veterinary services, vaccination programmes, and the provision of medicines.

Dr Sameer Todankar, the district animal husbandry officer, urged breeders to provide accurate information during the census process.

At least 72 enumerators and 14 supervisors have been roped in for rural areas, while 389 enumerators and 47 supervisors will be deployed in urban areas. PTI COR ARU