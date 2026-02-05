Living forest with over 200 plant species set up at India Art Fair 2026

New Delhi, Feb 5, (PTI) A living forest comprising over 200 native and endangered plant species has been set up at the India Art Fair 2026, with the installation designed to remain functional even after the event concludes.

According to a statement, the installation, FOREST II, is a Miyawaki-inspired pocket forest, suited to the semi-arid climate of Delhi-NCR and features dense, multi-layered planting intended to support faster ecological growth within a limited area. It has been created by artist Raki Nikahetiya.

Max Estates Limited, which commissioned the installation, said the forest enclosure has been constructed using 10 tonnes of reclaimed metal sourced from its construction sites.

The planting includes canopy, understory and groundcover species aimed at improving soil conditions and supporting urban biodiversity, said the real estate developer in the statement.

The India Art Fair 2026 began on February 5 at the NSIC Grounds in New Delhi and will conclude on February 8. PTI SGV AMJ AMJ