Living in brotherhood will ensure country’s progress: Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday asked people to live in brotherhood and asserted that India has the ability to become the ‘Vishwa Guru’ in a few years.

Bhagwat was speaking after unfurling the national flag at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on the occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day.

"We are seeing today that we are moving forward in the field of dharma. Where did this power come from? This power was always there. On January 22 (Ram temple consecration day), an atmosphere was created. In the same way, an atmosphere is created on this day as well. It is not expected that the atmosphere will remain limited to one day," he said.

The RSS chief said that the government has a 'technical' responsibility in protecting the Constitution, but citizens play a much more significant role in it.

Bhagwat said India always had the ability to rise, but it produces results when people live in brotherhood. If someone had spoken about the rise of ‘Bharatvarsh’ 40 years ago, “our own people would have ridiculed us”, he said.

“It is for each of us to use our abilities for the benefit of all because everyone is our own. While we may look different, our country has a tradition of accepting diversity. We should live in brotherhood and follow the principles of the Constitution. The country will then march towards progress,” he said.

Bhagwat said people should dedicate their lives to the country. “We can then see India becoming the Vishwa Guru in a few years,” he said.

He asked people to celebrate the Republic Day and urged them to be aware of their responsibilities and discharge them properly.

The Sangh has also organised a programme on the occasion at Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in the Reshimbagh area here.