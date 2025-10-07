LJP (Ram Vilas) appoints MP Arun Bharti as party in-charge for Bihar polls

Patna, Oct 7 (PTI) The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) on Tuesday appointed its Lok Sabha MP Arun Bharti as the in-charge of the party for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

The LJP (Ram Vilas), headed by Union minister Chirag Paswan, also appointed party state unit chief Raju Tiwary as co-incharge of the party for the polls.

According to a statement issued by the LJP (Ram Vilas) here, "Party chief Chirag Paswan has appointed Lok Sabha MP Arun Bharti as the in-charge of the party and state unit chief Raju Tiwary as co-incharge for Bihar assembly polls with immediate effect." LJP (Ram Vilas) is an alliance partner of the ruling NDA at the Centre.

Currently, the party does not have even a single MLA in the state assembly.

The party has already announced that it will contest the coming assembly polls as an NDA constituent. PTI PKD ACD