LJP (RV) planning fresh campaign around Chirag in Bihar

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is likely to launch Chirag ka Chaupal campaign, built around its leader and Union minister Chirag Paswan in Bihar, as the party looks to give a boost to his leadership credentials ahead of assembly elections in the state.

Party sources said the exercise will involve its members, including MPs, interacting with people in different places to rally support for the organisation.

The third major partner of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar after the BJP and Janata Dal (United), the LJP (RV) has been first off the blocks in the NDA in holding a number of public meetings, as it senses an opportunity to boost its prospects, perceiving a decline in the stock of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Some LJP (RV) leaders claimed that a buzz around Paswan is in the NDA's larger interest as well, as the ruling alliance is seen to be suffering a leadership crisis due to perceived health issues around the JD(U) president Kumar.

"The BJP has a solid organisation. The JD(U) lacked organisation but has a leader, but doubts around him are growing. The NDA has a stronger social combination, but the opposition alliance is more sorted and focused," an LJP (RV) leader claimed.

He said Paswan enjoys statewide recognition and justified the Union minister's series of outbursts against the state government over the law-and-order situation as a reflection of popular sentiment.

However, Paswan recently took a mellower stand and said Nitish Kumar will be chief minister again if the NDA retains power in the elections likely to be held in October-November, a comment seen as an act of political balancing after a spate of sharp criticism.

With seat-sharing talks in the crowded NDA camp, which also includes Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, yet to begin, some alliance leaders have chalked his recent strident comments up to political posturing.

Paswan's close aide and Lok Sabha MP Arun Bharti had recently told PTI that his party has to voice people's sentiments over a key issue like law and order.

He, however, insisted that his party would contest as an NDA member and expressed hope for a "fruitful discussion" over seat-sharing.

The undivided LJP, headed by Paswan, had walked out of the NDA in Bihar during the 2020 assembly polls due to its differences with Kumar when it believed that the JD(U)'s hostile stand denied it the rightful share of seats.

It won only one seat but inflicted serious damage on the JD(U), becoming a key reason for its defeat in over 30 seats.

The relationship between the two parties remains cold, and a senior JD(U) leader had told a key LJP (RV) functionary recently to raise the issue of seat-sharing not with his party but the BJP.

The LJP(RV) is a BJP ally, not the JD(U)'s, he had said.