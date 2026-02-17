LJP(RV) demands apology from Tejashwi in Bihar Assembly over RJD's 'insult' to Ram Vilas Paswan

Patna, Feb 17 (PTI) LJP(RV) on Tuesday demanded a public apology from Tejashwi Yadav in the Bihar Assembly over his party, RJD's alleged insult to former Union minister, the late Ram Vilas Paswan.

RJD's Bodh Gaya MLA Kumar Sarvjeet had last week described Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder, the late Ram Vilas Paswan, as a "bechara" (pitiable) in the context of his political journey.

Sarvjeet had then urged the Speaker to ensure the installation of a statue of Paswan at a prominent intersection in Patna to highlight his contributions to Bihar politics.

Speaking to reporters outside the assembly, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) state president Raju Tiwari said, "We demand that Tejashwi Yadav, as the RJD's leader of the legislature party, apologise publicly in the House over the remarks. His leader has insulted a great man who had a 50-year unblemished political career and had worked with six prime ministers." On being pointed out that Sarvjeet had also demanded the installation of Ram Vilas Paswan's statue in Bihar, Tiwari said, "They should stop changing colours like a chameleon. They should first apologise for the insult to Ram Vilas Paswan ji. We will then definitely deliberate upon installing a statue in his name." Sarvjeet, on the other hand, alleged that Tiwari was unable to digest his demand for the statue of Paswan, whom he called a "Dalit icon".

"Raju Tiwari is not able to digest the fact that a demand has been raised for the installation of a statue of an icon, who has been a messiah for Dalits in Bihar and has worked for the poor people belonging to all castes and religions," Sarvjeet claimed.

On the question of apology, he said that Raju Tiwari will have to "take seven births" to make him bow down on the demand for the installation of Ram Vilas Paswan's statue. PTI SUK ACD