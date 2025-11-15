LJP(RV) representatives met Nitish, discussed govt formation in Bihar: Chirag

Patna, Nov 15 (PTI) Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday said representatives of his party LJP (Ram Vilas) met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to congratulate him for the resounding victory of the ruling NDA and discussed the formation of the next government in the state.

He also slammed the opposition RJD and the Congress for "creating a false narrative" that there were differences between his party and Kumar's JD(U).

"Representatives of LJP(RV) met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and discussed government formation in the state," Paswan told reporters here.

Speaking on the NDA's seat-sharing arrangement before the polls, he said, "I am grateful to the central leadership of the alliance. The NDA placed trust in our party, which had no MLA in the Bihar assembly." The LJP(RV) had contested 28 assembly seats in the state and won 19.

He also claimed, "In 2020, many were responsible for the poll debacle of LJP(RV). I fought to resurrect the party." The ruling NDA decimated the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar on Friday to retain power, reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's enduring appeal and dealing a body blow to the Congress and ally RJD.

The massive scale of the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) can be gauged from the fact that its two main constituents--BJP and JD(U) -- clocked a nearly 85 per cent strike rate in 101 seats each they had contested.

The alliance secured a "200 paar" win for a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar assembly with the BJP emerging as the single largest party. PTI SUK BDC